Several big entertainment events are planned at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland during the month of December.
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Hombres G will be performing. Hombres G is a Spanish pop-rock band formed in Madrid and considered one of Spain's most prominent pop groups.
Other shows include:
• Thursday, Dec. 8 — Adam Sandler will take the stage. He is an American comedian, actor, filmmaker, and a former cast member on “Saturday Night Live.”
• Tuesday, Dec. 13 — “A Boy Band Christmas” will feature a special evening of classic holiday songs.
• Saturday, Dec. 17 — Comedian John Mulaney will be presenting his show entitled “From Scratch.”
• Friday, Dec. 30 — Bush, a rock band which has sold more than 20 million records, will be in concert.
For more information about any of these shows, visit yaamava.com/yaamava-theater
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.