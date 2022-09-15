Sarah McLachlan

Sarah McLachlan will perform at Yaamava’ Theater on Sept. 20.

 

Several concerts will be held at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland during the upcoming weeks.

Here is the lineup of events:

Saturday, Sept. 17 — Staind

Sunday, Sept. 18 — Emmanuel

Tuesday, Sept. 20 — Sarah McLachlan

Sunday, Sept. 25 — Truc Ho

Sunday, Oct. 2 — Probinsyano Tour with Coco Martin

Monday, Oct. 3 — Steve Miller Band

Thursday, Oct. 6 — Clint Black

Friday, Oct. 7 — Alice Cooper

Saturday, Oct. 8 — Alanis Morissette

Sunday, Oct. 9 — The Black Keys

A concert featuring Pink on Sept. 29 has already sold out.

For more information, visit https://www.yaamava.com/yaamava-theater

