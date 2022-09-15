Several concerts will be held at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland during the upcoming weeks.
Here is the lineup of events:
Saturday, Sept. 17 — Staind
Sunday, Sept. 18 — Emmanuel
Tuesday, Sept. 20 — Sarah McLachlan
Sunday, Sept. 25 — Truc Ho
Sunday, Oct. 2 — Probinsyano Tour with Coco Martin
Monday, Oct. 3 — Steve Miller Band
Thursday, Oct. 6 — Clint Black
Friday, Oct. 7 — Alice Cooper
Saturday, Oct. 8 — Alanis Morissette
Sunday, Oct. 9 — The Black Keys
A concert featuring Pink on Sept. 29 has already sold out.
For more information, visit https://www.yaamava.com/yaamava-theater
