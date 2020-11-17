Several events -- both in-person and virtual -- are planned at the Lewis Library and Technology Center in Fontana this month.
Here are some of the scheduled activities:
• A "Drive-Thru Literacy Tour" will take place on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 8437 Sierra Avenue. Free books, resources, and snacks will be available. The registration link for this event is https://first5sanbernardino.wufoo.com/forms/mtoz1vn1gg6mfa/
• Virtual events will be held during STEAM week (Nov. 16-21). On Tuesday, Nov. 17, a Facebook Live presentation will begin at 4 p.m. featuring Pacific Animal Productions. On Wednesday, Nov. 18, a Balloon Workshop featuring Annie Banannie will start at 5 p.m. on Zoom (kits can be picked up while supplies last). On Thursday, Nov. 19, a Facebook video on "Craftivity" will be at 5:30 p.m.; kits can be picked up while supplies last.
• Digital programming will be held on various days in November: Little Artists (ages 0-5) on Tuesdays at 5 p.m. on Facebook; Craft Corner (ages 6-11) on Thursdays at 5 p.m. on Facebook; Virtual Storytime live on Zoom on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. for ages 6-11; Virtual Storytime live on Zoom on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. for ages 0-5. Program kits are available to pick up weekly. To register for any of these events, call the Lewis Library at (909) 574-4500.
----- IN ADDITION, literacy tutors are needed at the library, said Librarian Beth Djonne. No previous teaching experience is required and training is available. For persons who would like to improve reading, writing or spelling skills, tutors can provide confidential one-on-one tutoring. For more information, call (909) 574-4500.
