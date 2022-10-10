The City of Fontana is inviting local residents to celebrate the month of October with some exciting Halloween festivities.
Here are the upcoming events:
• Halloween Howl will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 3 to 5 p.m. Get your doggies dressed up in a costume and take them to a Halloween parade at the Fontana Dog Park, 15556 Summit Avenue. Plus, don’t miss the goodies for your pets. All dogs must be on a leash. Admission is free.
• Senior Center Fright Fest will take place on Friday, Oct. 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seniors 55 and older are invited to an afternoon of spooky games, music, and giveaways at the Fontana Community Senior Center, 16710 Ceres Avenue. Admission fees apply.
• Spooky Splash Dive-In Movie is planned on Oct. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Grab some popcorn, make a splash, and enjoy the movie “The Addams Family” at the Fontana Park Aquatic Center, 15610 Summit Avenue. Regular entrance fees apply.
• Halloween Trick-or-Treat Alley will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Bring your family for trick or treating, costume contests, crafts, and more. Three locations will host Trick-or-Treat Alley: Cypress Center (8380 Cypress Avenue), Jessie Turner Health and Fitness Center (15556 Summit Avenue), and Don Day Center (14501 Live Oak Avenue).
• Día De Los Muertos will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 1 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. This celebration of life and death will be at the Don Day Center. Admission is free.
For more information about the Halloween events, call (909) 349-6900 or visit Halloween.Fontana.org.
