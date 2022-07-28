Several performers will be delighting the crowd at the Fontana Arts Festival on Saturday, July 30.
The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Fontana Park, 15556 Summit Avenue. Admission is free.
Plena Vista, a band which performs Latin jazz, salsa, and cumbia music, will be the headliner at the festival and will take the stage at 9 p.m.
Other performers include:
5:05 p.m. – Carole Lynne Dance
5:45 p.m. – Drumline performance
6 p.m. – Empire Swing Orchestra
7:20 p.m. – Japanese Dance
8 p.m. – Belly Dancers
The festival will also include artist workshops, artisanal shopping, food trucks, and a beer and wine garden.
For more information about the Fontana Arts Festival, contact the Art Depot Gallery at (909) 349-6975 or email: Arts@Fontana.org. To stay up to date on upcoming events, visit the Fontana Arts web page at Arts.Fontana.org.
