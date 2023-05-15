Ramon Ayala

Ramon Ayala will be performing at the L.A. County Fair on May 21.

Several well-known entertainers will be performing at the L.A. County Fair in Pomona on upcoming weekends.

All of the concerts take place at 7:30 p.m., and attendees are advised to arrive three hours before the show to ensure timely entry and seating.

Concert tickets include admission to the L.A. County Fair on the night of the concert.

The lineup includes:

Friday, May 19 — Jelly Roll

Saturday, May 20 — Chaka Khan

Sunday, May 21 — Ramon Ayala y sus Bravos del Norte

Friday, May 26 — The Isley Brothers

Saturday, May 27 — I Love the ‘90s Tour

Sunday, May 28 — Justin Moore

For more information, visit https://www.lacountyfair.com/concerts/

