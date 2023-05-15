Several well-known entertainers will be performing at the L.A. County Fair in Pomona on upcoming weekends.
All of the concerts take place at 7:30 p.m., and attendees are advised to arrive three hours before the show to ensure timely entry and seating.
Concert tickets include admission to the L.A. County Fair on the night of the concert.
The lineup includes:
Friday, May 19 — Jelly Roll
Saturday, May 20 — Chaka Khan
Sunday, May 21 — Ramon Ayala y sus Bravos del Norte
Friday, May 26 — The Isley Brothers
Saturday, May 27 — I Love the ‘90s Tour
Sunday, May 28 — Justin Moore
For more information, visit https://www.lacountyfair.com/concerts/
