The 22nd Annual San Bernardino County Sheriff’s P.R.C.A. Rodeo is coming to Glen Helen Regional Park in Devore on the weekend of Friday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, Sept. 26.
On Saturday, Sept. 25, organizers of the event will be asking, “Are you tough enough to wear pink?” Attendees are invited to wear pink clothing to the rodeo and show their support for breast cancer awareness. The rodeo will be making a donation to Loma Linda University Hospital for breast cancer awareness.
The Challenged Children’s Rodeo will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday before the main event.
Chayce Beckham, the 2021 “American Idol” winner and local sensation, will be the special guest at the rodeo on Saturday. He will be singing the National Anthem.
The event is designed to create a better understanding of the relationship between law enforcement and the public.
Tickets are $25 on Saturday and $15 on Sunday. Children 6 and under are free each night; parking is $10.
Proceeds benefit the Sheriff’s Posse, a volunteer public service organization, along with several other charities.
Tickets will be available for purchase at the venue and online. For more information, visit www.sheriffsrodeo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.