The 23rd Annual San Bernardino County Sheriff’s P.R.C.A. Rodeo will be held at Glen Helen Regional Park during the weekend of Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25.
Gates open at 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and the rodeo starts at 8 p.m. Gates open at 2 p.m. on Sunday, and the rodeo starts at 6 p.m.
The world’s top professional cowboys and cowgirls will be performing bareback and saddle bronc riding, bull riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, barrel racing and team roping. Also performing will be Professional Rodeo Clown, JJ Harrison.
The rodeo grounds are in Devore, a short distance from the Interstate 15/Interstate 215 interchange. Motorists can take the Devore turnoff or Glen Helen Parkway.
Proceeds from the event continue to support the youth in our communities, with the goal of developing them into responsible citizens. Cash donations will be given to the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, Children’s Fund, the 4H Club of San Bernardino, the Yucaipa Equestrian Center, the California State Horsemen’s Association, Loma Linda University Hospital for breast cancer research, Man Up Crusade (bringing awareness to domestic violence), Cannonball Run, and several service clubs.
Tickets are $25 on Friday, $30 on Saturday, and $20 on Sunday. For children 4-6 years old, tickets are $5 (free on Sunday); children 3 years old and under are free each night. Parking is $10.
Tickets are available on the website at www.sheriffsrodeo.com and will be available for purchase at the venue.
