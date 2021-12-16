Shirley Caesar, a 12-time Grammy winner who is known as the “Queen of Gospel Music,” will be the featured guest at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration in Fontana on Jan. 15, 2022.
Caesar is a gospel singer, songwriter, and recording artist whose career has spanned seven decades.
The event will be held at 6 p.m. at the Paul Biane Pavilion at Jack Bulk Park, 16581 Filbert Avenue.
The celebration, hosted by Ephesians New Testament Church and the City of Fontana, is the Fontana community’s effort to keep Dr. King’s memory and dream alive, said Bishop Emory James.
For ticket information, visit Ephesianschurch.com and click on the MLK button or call the church office at (909) 823-2310.
