A "silent disco dance party" will be taking over Center Stage Theater in Fontana.
On Saturday, March 19 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., guests 18 years of age and older are invited to turn up the volume as loud as they want for a one-of-a-kind music and dance experience.
Party goers are provided a pair of LED 3-channel headphones with three different DJs playing a variety of music, including Latin, Top 40, and Electronic Dance Music.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. with an admission price of $7 per guest. Prepaid tickets are highly recommended in order to avoid long lines.
Center Stage is located at 8463 Sierra Avenue.
Tickets are now available online at Arts.Fontana.org, or call (909) 349-6978 for more event information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.