Sinfonia Mexicana and the Mariachi Academy will be presenting “Fiesta Navidad Mariachi Concert: Celebrating Family and Community.”
This festive holiday concert will take place on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 1 p.m. at the Sturges Center for Fine Arts, 780 N. E Street in San Bernardino.
Returning to the stage by popular demand to delight ticket holders is the renowned Mariachi Internacional de México de Francisco Jara, accompanied by the talented Grupo Folklorico Arte Cultura Tradición.
The show will also include a performance by the Mariachi Youth Academy’s very own graduate, Gabby Gaxiola, who is now a member of Mariachi Divas.
In the spirit of giving and gratitude, general admission tickets are just $10 and may be purchased online at fiestamariachi.eventbrite.com. Tickets will also be sold at the door beginning at 11:30 a.m. before the concert. Advance ticket purchase is highly recommended, as this event is likely to sell out.
Fiesta Navidad is not only a celebration of community and family, it’s a celebration of the reopening of the Mariachi Youth Academy and a tribute to Tony and Gloria Bocanegra, two visionaries dedicated to improving the lives of their community through music, education and performance.
Gloria is a founding board member of Sinfonia Mexicana and Tony served for more than 30 years as the executive director until his retirement in 2019.
“Without his leadership, the Mariachi Academy, which opened its doors in 2009, wouldn’t exist. He cofounded the Academy under the umbrella of Sinfonia Mexicana to give kids in the community a chance,” said Elena Carrasco, current executive director of Sinfonia Mexicana and the Mariachi Academy.
In January, the Academy, which has been closed for two years, will reopen, and new classes will be offered to aspiring young musicians.
For more information about the concert, the Mariachi Academy, or how to sign up a child for classes, call (909) 884-3228 or (909) 744-2176.
