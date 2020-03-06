"Sister Act," a play based on the hit 1992 movie, will be presented at Lewis Family Playhouse inside Victoria Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga this month.
The show is a feel-good musical comedy featuring powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing, and a truly moving story.
When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won’t be found: a convent. Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique style and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community.
Tickets are $32 for Gold Level seats and $38 for Platinum Level seats.
"Sister Act" will be performed on weekends, March 6-8 and March 13-15.
For more information, visit www.lewisfamilyplayhouse.com or call (909) 477-2752.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.