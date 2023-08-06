The Smashing Pumpkins will be performing at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland on Friday, Aug. 11.
The popular rock band will be delivering its biggest hits while on its “The World is a Vampire” Tour.
Several other entertainers will be coming to Yaamava’ Theater in August:
Saturday, Aug. 12 — KWS Backroads Blues Festival
Sunday, Aug. 13 — Peter Frampton
Sunday, Aug. 20 — Duran Duran
Saturday, Aug. 26 — Darius Rucker
Wednesday, Aug. 30 — Counting Crows
For more information, visit https://www.yaamava.com/yaamava-theater.
