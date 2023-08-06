Smashing Pumpkins

The Smashing Pumpkins will be performing at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland on Friday, Aug. 11.

The popular rock band will be delivering its biggest hits while on its “The World is a Vampire” Tour.

Several other entertainers will be coming to Yaamava’ Theater in August:

Saturday, Aug. 12 — KWS Backroads Blues Festival

Sunday, Aug. 13 — Peter Frampton

Sunday, Aug. 20 — Duran Duran

Saturday, Aug. 26 — Darius Rucker

Wednesday, Aug. 30 — Counting Crows

For more information, visit https://www.yaamava.com/yaamava-theater.

