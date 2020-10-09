Snow Valley Mountain Resort, which had been closed due to recent wildfires in the San Bernardino National Forest, will be reopening on Saturday, Oct. 10.
The resort offers scenic view chairlift rides, hiking, and mountain biking with bike rentals.
Tickets start at $15, and children ages 5 and under ride free.
Snow Valley will be open Oct. 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Through Nov. 1, it will be open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Snow Valley is located five miles east of Running Springs at 35100 State Highway 18.
While Snow Valley strongly encourages purchasing tickets online at snow-valley.com, tickets may be purchased at the Mountain Adventure Center at Snow Valley’s base, and electronic waivers must be signed in advance online: ezwaiver.com/snowvalley
