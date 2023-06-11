Soto will be performing on Thursday, June 15 as part of the City of Fontana’s free outdoor summer concert series.
The show will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at Miller Park, 17004 Arrow Boulevard.
Soto, a Latin/funk/R&B/dance group, has been a popular attraction at concerts in Fontana for many years.
The summer series continues every Thursday night and will feature food vendors, crafts, and attractions for all ages.
Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs while enjoying the concerts.
The rest of the concert schedule:
June 22 — Uptown Funk (Bruno Mars tribute)
June 29 — Corazón De Maná (Maná tribute)
July 6 — Blink 180True (Blink-182 tribute)
July 13 — DSB (Journey tribute)
July 20 — Kings of Queen (Queen tribute)
July 27 — Dreaming of You (Selena tribute)
For more information about any of the concerts, visit SummerConcerts.Fontana.org or call (909) 349-6934.
