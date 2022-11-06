Students and staff members at Southridge Tech Middle School were glad to be able to hold a Dia de Los Muertos celebration at the school on Nov. 4.
The event included a live mariachi group, folklorico dancers, student performances, and food.
“This is a community event hosted by our school to promote inclusion, diversity, and cultural celebration,” said Candice Ogden, the ASB director at Southridge Tech.
She said the school will be hosting several more community events during the upcoming months.
