A special New Year’s Eve edition of the Saturday Night Supper Club will be presented at Center Stage Theater in Fontana on Dec. 31.
The event will feature music by Todd and Jennifer Vigiletti, a live seven-piece Big Band, the Stardust Dancers, a full four-course dinner, champagne toast, New Year’s Eve party favors, and dancing after the show.
Dinner seating is at 8:30 p.m. The all-inclusive price is $129.
Due to updated California regulations, all guests and staff members must wear a mask while indoors at the theater at all times except while sitting at the dining table while consuming food or beverage.
Center Stage is located at 8463 Sierra Avenue. For more information, call (909) 429-7469 or visit www.centerstagefontana.com.
