NASCAR’s big weekend at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana on Feb. 26-27 will provide lots of fun for families in addition to the main attraction, the WISE Power 400 race.
One of the highlights will be a pre-race performance by students from Carole Lynne Dance Studio (CLDS) in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Fan Zone on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 11:30 a.m.
CLDS, based in Rialto, will be celebrating 59 years of dancing in the Inland Empire.
Amy Crumb, a Fontana native and a member of the first graduating class at Fontana A.B. Miller High School, took over as director of the group when her godmother, Carole Lynne, who owned the studio for 57 years, was forced to retire because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The studio, which closed in 2020, was finally able to reopen in April of 2021 but has still been recovering from the pandemic, Crumb said.
Some of the students notified CLDS that they were unable to return because of financial issues. A GoFundMe page, Giving the Gift of Dance, has been set up to help students and their families receive scholarships to pay for lessons and other necessities.
Last October, CLDS was approached by NASCAR to perform at the speedway, which caused the students to be very excited. CLDS even received a special visit from a NASCAR pace car on Feb. 11.
During the upcoming performance, the students will pay tribute to the sport of racing and to one of NASCAR’s most famous drivers, Dale Earnhardt.
----- IN ADDITION to the dance studio’s presentation, other entertaining events during the weekend in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Fan Zone will include:
• Lucha Libre Wrestling — Saturday, Feb. 26 at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and noon; Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8:40 a.m., 10 a.m., and 11 a.m.
• Outlaw Mariachi concert — Feb. 26 at 10 a.m.
• Dreaming of You concert — Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8:30 a.m.
• Metal Mulisha Stunt Show — performances take place throughout the weekend.
• Rock band Collective Soul concert — Feb. 27 at 10:30 a.m.
----- SEVERAL NASCAR drivers will take part in Q&A sessions with fans on Sunday:
9:40 a.m. — Daniel Suarez (Viva La Fiesta Stage)
9:45 a.m. — Kyle Larson (O’Reilly Auto Parts Fan Zone Main Stage)
10 a.m. — Austin Dillon (Coca-Cola Top Golf Swing Suite in O’Reilly Auto Parts Fan Zone)
10 a.m. — Joey Logano (Auto Club Display Stage)
Plus, five drivers will make appearances at the traditional Sunrise Service on Sunday from 7:15 to 8 a.m. Michael McDowell, Aric Almirola, Corey LaJoie, Chase Briscoe and Ty Dillon will join Christian recording artist Katy Nichole for the service. Hosted by Harvest Christian Fellowship, the service is open to all WISE Power 400 ticket holders and will take place at the O’Reilly Auto Parts Fan Zone Main Stage.
----- ALSO, fans will notice a new attraction in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Fan Zone — the Allied Esports eNASCAR Gaming Truck. The 80-foot, 35-ton mobile gaming arena, which includes a main stage, caster booth, roof deck and full production capabilities, will host gameplay featuring iRacing simulators, Rocket League and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Participating fans will have the chance to play for prizes and giveaways throughout the weekend.
In addition, new for kids this weekend is the NASCAR Kids Zone fueled by Adventure Force, featuring some of the newest and most fun NASCAR toys. Fans can:
— Race like a real NASCAR driver behind the wheel of the New Champion Racer Ride-On
— Race, wreck and rebuild their favorite cars on the NASCAR Crash Racers Track
— Get behind the wheel of the NASCAR Shake ‘N Steer Steering Wheel.
Tickets for the race weekend are on sale at www.autoclubspeedway.com.
Carole Lynne Dance Studio will be performing at Auto Club Speedway on Sunday, Feb. 27. On Feb. 11, the studio received a special visit from a NASCAR pace car, pictured here.
