The City of Fontana Community Services Department is presenting a Spring Artist Showcase exhibition of artworks by contemporary Russian artist Nikita Budkov.
His work will be on display at the Art Depot Gallery, 16822 Spring Street, through May 27.
Budkov's painting style is based on contemporary realism, and his visual storytelling often includes mythological and ancient symbolic elements.
He will present a free art workshop at the Art Depot Gallery on May 14 from noon to 3 p.m. Ages 11 and over are welcome to attend this workshop.
Budkov is a member of the widely recognized and prestigious California Art Club as well as an assistant to the renowned California plein air artist Peter Adams. Recently one of Budkov’s paintings was chosen to be encrypted to a time capsule that will be sent to the moon with NASA mission.
For more information about Cultural Arts programming, the Artist Showcase, or to sign up for the May 14 workshop, contact the Art Depot Gallery at (909) 349-6975 or email: arts@fontana.org.
