State health guidelines now allow schools to resume outdoor band practice and outdoor singing.
The guidelines strongly advise, however, that band members and singers do their best to minimize the risk posed by the coronavirus.
"Outdoor singing and band practice are permitted, provided that precautions such as physical distancing and mask wearing are implemented to the maximum extent possible," according to the California Department of Public Health website.
"Playing of wind instruments (any instrument played by the mouth, such as a trumpet or clarinet) is strongly discouraged."
This provision could cause difficulties for marching bands, which generally include many wind instrument performers.
Some commenters on the San Bernardino County Facebook page who reacted to the state's guidelines were unsure how well the student performers could adapt.
"How do you sing or play an instrument with a mask on?" commented Amber Bowen.
State health officials warned that even with proper precautions being followed, there was a chance that COVID-19 could spread.
"School officials, staff, parents, and students should be aware of the increased likelihood for transmission from exhaled droplets during singing and band practice, and physical distancing beyond 6 feet is strongly recommended for any of these activities," the state website said.
For more information, visit https://www.cdph.ca.gov/.../Pages/COVID-19/Schools-FAQ.aspx
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.