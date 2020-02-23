California Treasurer Fiona Ma has been named the grand marshal for the San Bernardino County Black History Month Parade in northern Fontana.
Ma was elected treasurer in November of 2018. Previously, she served as a member of the California Board of Equalization from 2015 to 2019. She was also a member of the California State Assembly from 2006 to 2012.
The parade will be held Saturday, Feb. 29 at 10 a.m. on the corner of Summit and Citrus avenues.
The parade will proceed south to the Home Depot parking lot at Sierra Lakes Parkway, just north of the Route 210 Freeway, where the Black History Month Expo will take place.
The expo, which will take place throughout the afternoon, will include live entertainment, merchandise and food vendors, and contests. Admission is free.
The event, coordinated by the Concerned Citizens for the Development of North Fontana, will be honoring "Phenomenal Women" with a theme of "Who Runs the World?"
Also at the parade, Sharon Braxton will serve as the "Trail Blazer" grand marshal. Braxton was one of the first female African American barrel racers in the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association. She is also a decorated trick rider, horse breeder, rodeo announcer and riding exhibition organizer. Now in her 70s, Braxton has retired from riding but has stayed active by volunteering her time teaching the next generation of cowgirls and cowboys at various riding clinics in Southern California.
For more information about the parade and expo, call (909) 333-9950.
