A performance by the Steve Miller Band will be one of the highlights of the entertainment lineup at Yaamava Theater during the month of October.
The group, led by Steve Miller on vocals and guitar, will be playing on Monday, Oct. 3 at the new venue, which is part of Yaamava Resort and Casino at San Manuel in Highland.
The Steve Miller Band gained fame in the 1970s with a string of hit songs which have become classic rock staples.
Other shows planned at Yaamava Theater include:
Thursday, Oct. 6 — Clint Black
Friday, Oct. 7 — Alice Cooper
Saturday, Oct. 8 — Alanis Morissette
Sunday, Oct. 9 — The Black Keys
For tickets or more information about any of these shows, visit https://www.yaamava.com/yaamava-theater
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.