Stevie Nicks Illusion, a Stevie Nicks tribute band, will be performing a free outdoor concert in Fontana on Thursday, July 28.
The show will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Miller Park Amphitheater, 17004 Arrow Boulevard.
This will be the City of Fontana’s final concert of the summer season at Miller Park.
Attendees are invited to bring their lawn chairs. There will also be food and novelty vendors, crafts, and attractions.
For more information, visit Events.Fontana.org or call (909) 349-6954.
