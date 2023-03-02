"STOMP” will be presented at Lewis Family Playhouse in Rancho Cucamonga during the weekend of March 4-5.
Shows will be on Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Matchboxes, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, and more fill the stage with energizing beats during “STOMP,” the inventive and invigorating stage show that is dance, music, and theatrical performance blended together in one electrifying rhythm.
Lewis Family Playhouse is located inside Victoria Gardens at 12505 Cultural Center Drive. For more information, call (909) 477-2752 or visit https://www.cityofrc.us/vgcc.
