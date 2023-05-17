“Stuart Little” will be presented at Lewis Family Playhouse in Rancho Cucamonga.
The show will be staged on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m.
Inland Valley Repertory Theatre is bringing the endearing classic about a mouse named Stuart Little to the stage. All the charm, wisdom and joy of the E.B. White original story is captured in this adaptation by Joseph Robinette. The acting ensemble plays many human and animal roles in a series of delightful fast-paced scenes that make up the marvelous maneuverings of a mild-mannered mouse trying to survive in a "real people's world."
Lewis Family Playhouse is located at Victoria Gardens Cultural Center, 12505 Cultural Center Drive.
For more information, call (909) 477-2752 or visit https://www.cityofrc.us/vgcc
