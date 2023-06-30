The summer of fun is continuing at the Lewis Library and Technology Center in Fontana.
Free family entertainment is being offered on various days at the venue, and starting July 1, a new program is beginning: Patrons are invited to stop by on their birthdays to take part in the Library Birthday Club. They can present their library card and receive a prize.
If persons do not have a library card yet, they can sign up at any time by visiting www.sbclib.org to get started on their registration and complete the process at the library.
“This initiative is a great way to encourage friends and neighbors to join our effort to surpass this past year’s circulation: more than 4 million items were checked out by San Bernardino County Library patrons in 2022-2023,” the county said in a news release.
----- MEANWHILE, the Summer Reading Program continues through July 30 and will include activities for all ages.
Here is a list of performances that will take place in July at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. inside the Steelworkers’ Auditorium at the library:
Monday, July 3 — Zany Zoe, magic show
Thursday, July 6 — Thor’s Reptiles, reptile safari show
Monday, July 10 — Marc Griffiths, ventriloquism and puppet show
Wednesday, July 12 — Ken Frawley, variety show (2 p.m.)
Thursday, July 13 — The Wacko Show, magic show
Monday, July 17 — Pacific Animal Productions, live animal show
Thursday, July 20 — David Cousin, juggling show
Monday, July 24 — Full Spectrum, it’s not magic … it’s science show
Thursday, July 27 — Wildlife Adventure Time, live animal show
To register for the Summer Reading Program, visit the library or sign up on the BEANSTACK app.
The Lewis Library is located at 8437 Sierra Avenue. For more information, call (909) 574-4500.
