The Summer Reading Program at the Lewis Library and Technology Center will kick off with a big event on Tuesday, June 6.

The kickoff will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at the library, 8437 Sierra Avenue.

Pacific Animal Productions will be presenting a live animal show in the Steelworkers’ Auditorium.

Persons who check out 15 items during the event can earn a reward and an opportunity to win the grand prize.

The Summer Reading Program will continue through July 30 and will include free activities for all ages.

The following performers will take the stage for shows at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.:

Thursday, June 8 — Arty Loon, magic and juggling

Monday, June 12 — Powerhouse Dance, percussive dance performance

Thursday, June 15 — Saving Wildlife International, live animal show

Wednesday, June 21 — Full Spectrum - Astronaut Andy, astronomy show

Thursday, June 22 — Bettso The Great, magic and puppetry

Monday, June 26 — Michael Rayner, wacky juggling show

Thursday, June 29 — Noteworthy Puppets, musical puppet show

Monday, July 3 — Zany Zoe, magic show

Thursday, July 6 — Thor’s Reptiles, reptile safari show

Monday, July 10 — Marc Griffiths, ventriloquism and puppet show

Wednesday, July 12 — Ken Frawley, variety show (2 p.m.)

Thursday, July 13 — The Wacko Show, magic show

Monday, July 17 — Pacific Animal Productions, live animal show

Thursday, July 20 — David Cousin, juggling show

Monday, July 24 — Full Spectrum, it’s not magic … it’s science show

Thursday, July 27 — Wildlife Adventure Time, live animal show

To register for the Summer Reading Program, visit the library or sign up on the BEANSTACK app. Participants can receive a free tote bag along with instructions.

For more information, call (909) 574-4500.

