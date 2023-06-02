The Summer Reading Program at the Lewis Library and Technology Center will kick off with a big event on Tuesday, June 6.
The kickoff will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at the library, 8437 Sierra Avenue.
Pacific Animal Productions will be presenting a live animal show in the Steelworkers’ Auditorium.
Persons who check out 15 items during the event can earn a reward and an opportunity to win the grand prize.
The Summer Reading Program will continue through July 30 and will include free activities for all ages.
The following performers will take the stage for shows at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.:
Thursday, June 8 — Arty Loon, magic and juggling
Monday, June 12 — Powerhouse Dance, percussive dance performance
Thursday, June 15 — Saving Wildlife International, live animal show
Wednesday, June 21 — Full Spectrum - Astronaut Andy, astronomy show
Thursday, June 22 — Bettso The Great, magic and puppetry
Monday, June 26 — Michael Rayner, wacky juggling show
Thursday, June 29 — Noteworthy Puppets, musical puppet show
Monday, July 3 — Zany Zoe, magic show
Thursday, July 6 — Thor’s Reptiles, reptile safari show
Monday, July 10 — Marc Griffiths, ventriloquism and puppet show
Wednesday, July 12 — Ken Frawley, variety show (2 p.m.)
Thursday, July 13 — The Wacko Show, magic show
Monday, July 17 — Pacific Animal Productions, live animal show
Thursday, July 20 — David Cousin, juggling show
Monday, July 24 — Full Spectrum, it’s not magic … it’s science show
Thursday, July 27 — Wildlife Adventure Time, live animal show
To register for the Summer Reading Program, visit the library or sign up on the BEANSTACK app. Participants can receive a free tote bag along with instructions.
For more information, call (909) 574-4500.
