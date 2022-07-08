The Summer Reading Program is continuing through the end of July at the Lewis Library and Technology Center in Fontana.
The library will offer a variety of free, family-friendly performances on Mondays and Thursdays at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Here is the schedule:
July 11 — Arty Loon, magic and juggling
July 14 — Thor’s Reptiles, reptile safari
July 18 — Michael Rayner, wacky juggling
July 21 — Full Spectrum Animal Show, live animal show
July 25 — Marc Griffiths, ventriloquism and puppet show
July 28 — Michael Rayner, wacky juggling
Other events include:
• Library Beginners (ages 0-5) — Book and craft, Mondays at 11 a.m.
• Kids Zone (ages 6-11) — Discovery Time, Tuesdays at 2 p.m.; Craft Station, Fridays at 11 a.m.
• Family Movie (all ages) — Wednesdays, 6 p.m.
Librarian Stephanie Ramos said many great prizes will be given away during the Summer Reading Program, which is open to residents of all ages.
Branch hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
The Lewis Library is located at 8437 Sierra Avenue. For more information, call (909) 574-4500 or visit sbclib.org.
