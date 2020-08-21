The ongoing health emergency has forced some changes to be made at the Lewis Library and Technology Center in Fontana, but the Summer Reading Program is still going strong.
This year's program, "Excavate Something Big," will run through Friday, Aug. 29 and will include some of the same types of fun activities that the library offers every year.
The facility is open to visitors on a limited basis (Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays).
"Although this year’s Summer Reading program looks a bit different, it is still full of amazing opportunities to engage in programming and read to earn prizes," said Stephanie Ramos, a librarian at the Lewis Library.
Usually during the summer, families can head over to the Steelworkers' Auditorium at the library and watch entertaining shows. Due to the coronavirus crisis, the auditorium's seats are empty, but the performers are still there and can be seen on the San Bernardino County Library's Facebook page.
On Aug. 18, lots of people were entertained at home by watching a presentation featuring live animals by Mobile Zoo of Southern California.
----- THERE is still time to sign up to receive prizes for reading. Ramos said:
• Everyone who signs up will receive a free reusable tote bag.
• The program is open to all ages, no maximum and no minimum age required.
• You can sign up everyone in your entire family and encourage your friends to do the same.
• Take advantage of the digital collection and participate from home.
"We added thousands of brand new books to our collection that are waiting to be excavated from our shelves," Ramos said.
New this year:
• The library will allow parents/adults to come in and redeem their children’s weekly prizes without their child present.
• Participants may earn weekly badges and come in to pick up the prizes for each of the weeks all at once (while supplies last).
----- EVERYTHING that residents need to know about how to participate in the Summer Reading Program can be found at:
http://www.sbclib.org/CoursesandEvents/KidsZone/SummerReadingProject.aspx
(Note that the bottom of the page lists the programs taking place that week. It also includes a link to watch the program videos and a link for program guides and templates.)
The direct link to register for the Summer Reading Program on “Beanstack” can be found at:
https://sbclib.beanstack.org/reader365
----- FREE DIGITAL FAMILY PROGRAMMING includes:
• Facebook Live performance -- Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Visit the San Bernardino County Library’s Facebook page to watch the video, which will be available for one week after it posts, just in case anyone missed it.
• Program Kits-To Go:
Families can start picking up weekly program/craft kits on Tuesday (or any day of the week that the library is open).
Kids Craft Corner: Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Alternating family programs: Thursday at 2 p.m.
Little Dino’s Craft Time: Saturday at 2 p.m.
The library is located at 8437 Sierra Avenue. For more information, call (909) 574-4500.
