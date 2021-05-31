The Lewis Library and Technology Center is inviting residents to celebrate the summer season with the "Excavate Something Big" Summer Reading Program, which begins Monday, June 7 and continues through the end of July.
The program, which will feature many online events, will enable people of all ages to enjoy a dinosaur-themed experience and earn rewards for meeting reading goals.
There will be a variety of fun-filled crafts, informative activities, and performers.
Programs are offered virtually and participants can pick up their program kits at the library and tune in on Facebook to make the project along with library staff. Program kits are provided while supplies last.
Participants can also sign up for the “read for rewards” portion of the program through Beanstack at sbclib.beanstack.org. Readers can sign in, log the amount of reading each week, and earn digital badges throughout the summer. They can visit the library weekly to pick up their earned rewards and (new this year) collect fun buttons each week.
The Lewis Library is located at 8437 Sierra Avenue. For more information, call (909) 574-4500.
