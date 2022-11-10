A “Superhero” event will be held at the Lewis Library and Technology Center in Fontana on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
The free event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at 8437 Sierra Avenue.
Attendees are urged to bring their cameras because some of their favorite “superheroes” will be in attendance.
There will also be a variety of fun-filled crafts, games, face painting, balloon artists, and more.
Visitors should bring their library cards, as every 15 items checked out during the event earns visitors an inflatable superhero themed bat and an opportunity drawing ticket for a chance to win prizes.
For more information, call (909) 574-4500.
