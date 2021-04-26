Superstar singer Marc Anthony will be performing at Toyota Arena in Ontario on Friday, Oct. 29.
The pre-sale for tour dates is scheduled for Wednesday, April 28 at 10 a.m., and tickets for the general public will be available Friday, April 30 at 10 a.m.
VIP packages will be available for purchase and will allow fans to reserve premium seating, dedicated entrance, merchandise gift, commemorative VIP laminate, and other extras.
Anthony's new U.S. tour will start Aug. 27 in San Antonio, Texas and will visit 23 cites.
Anthony, regarded as a true ambassador of Latin music and culture, has received a large number of gold and platinum certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and has been credited with more than 30 Billboard chart hits and more than 7.1 billion views on YouTube.
On May 10, 2019, Anthony released "Opus," his first new studio album in six years on Magnus Media / Sony Latin Music. "Opus" was his eighth salsa album in the 26 years since the debut of "Otra Nota" in 1993 and earned numerous awards.
For more information, visit www.marcanthonyonline.com.
