In honor of the birth date of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the region’s unique contributions to the American civil rights movement, the San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra has prepared a tribute concert to be performed Saturday, Jan. 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the historic California Theatre of the Performing Arts.
“This concert is going to move our audience and reach out and touch their soul. The music is brilliant and powerful,” said Symphony Board President Dean McVay. “That’s what this live symphonic experience is all about -- transporting our audience to new and different places and experiences, and having them walk out of the concert hall having been moved and inspired in ways they had not considered before.”
The event will include performances by vocalists Jacob Lusk, Lettrice Lawrence, Bradley Baker, and the Selah Gospel Choir.
“This tribute concert will be one of the most inspiring performances this orchestra has ever mounted,” said Symphony Music Director and Conductor Anthony Parnther. “We have imported nationally regarded talent to our region to pull off a very ambitious program and these are the kinds of soulful performers who will bring the house down.”
In addition, the Symphony will be performing the West Coast premiere of three-time Emmy award-winning composer John Wineglass’s “Unburied, Unmourned, Unmarked.” This classical symphonic work takes history off the shelves and onto the concert hall as a modern and African-American inspired take on a classic requiem in the spirit of Verdi, Mozart, Faure, and Britten.
The California Theatre of Performing Arts is located at 562 W. 4th Street in San Bernardino. For more information, call (909) 381-5388 or visit sanbernardinosymphony.org.
