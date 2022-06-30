The San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra will present an evening of music under the stars — with fireworks — on Saturday, July 2 on the San Bernardino Valley College football field.
The repertoire includes patriotic favorites, works from the American Songbook, and Tchaikovsky’s bombastic “1812 Overture.”
Two vocalists — Laura Dickinson and Ashley Faatoalia — have been selected to perform with the Symphony.
Both assigned table seating and general admission lawn/bleacher seating are available for purchase. Children under age 12 are free, as is parking campus-wide. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the concert begins promptly at 7:30 p.m.
Attendees are encouraged to arrive early with their picnic baskets or visit one of the food trucks that will be on campus for SBVC’s free Summerfest event, which will also feature campus tours, information booths, and demonstrations.
Assigned table seating at tables of eight is available at $30-$100 per seat. General admission grass/bleacher seating is also available at $10 per person (attendees can bring their own lawn chairs and blankets). Children under 12 are free. Parking is also free campus-wide. Tickets may be purchased online at www.sanbernardinosympohny.org or by phone at (909) 381-5388 Monday through Friday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. SBVC is located at 701 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino. The football field is located on the south side of the campus.
