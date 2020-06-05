Tailgate Fest, a large concert which had been planned at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana this summer, has been canceled, organizers said on June 5.
The 2020 festival, slated for the weekend of Aug. 15-16, has been called off due to the coronavirus crisis and "current health guidelines and restrictions," organizers said in a Facebook post.
The lineup of performers included Dierks Bentley, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Billy Currington, Justin Moore, TLC, and Carly Pearce, among others. It would have been the first time the event had been held at the Fontana location.
"We want to first thank y'all for your patience and understanding during this time of extreme uncertainty," the post said. "As much as it hurts, we firmly believe it to be in the best interest of our community."
A full refund will be issued to all ticket holders.
"We'll see y'all back on those tailgates in 2021," the post said.
