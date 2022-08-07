In addition to car racing, Auto Club Speedway has hosted several musical events over the years, and another big concert will be taking place at the Fontana venue this month.
Tailgate Fest, which features several prominent country music artists, will be held during the weekend of Aug. 13 and 14.
The afternoon/evening festival will be headlined by Jake Owen on Saturday and Billy Currrington on Sunday, and the event will also feature Chris Janson, the Eli Young Band, Lanco, Blanco Brown, Matt Stell, Chase Bryant, Nate Smith, and Ashland Craft.
Owen, a multiple chart-topping singer/songwriter, is known for many hit singles, including “Made For You,” “I Was Jack (You Were Diane),” and “Barefoot Blue Jean Night.”
Currrington, meanwhile, has scored 11 career No. 1 singles, including the recent “Don’t Hurt Like It Used To.”
Tailgate Fest is described as “a country music festival that caters to the fans who don't want the tailgating to stop when the show starts,” according to its website.
This will be the first Tailgate Fest in Fontana. The festival was originally scheduled to be held in 2020 but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The biggest music event to ever take place in Fontana was HARD Summer, an electronic dance festival, which attracted 170,000 people over two days in 2019. HARD Summer has since moved to the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino.
For more information about Tailgate Fest, visit latailgatefest.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.