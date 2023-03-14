Actress Mae Whitman will be a guest at the upcoming Comic Con Revolution in Ontario in May.
Whitman’s appearance will complete the full Team Avatar cast from “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”
Whitman, the iconic voice of Katara, joins the previously announced Team Avatar cast members Dante Basco, Jack De Sena, Zach Tyler Eisen and Jessie Flower.
Also appearing at the event will be fan favorite cast members Greg Baldwin, Grey DeLisle, Olivia Hack, Jennie Kwan and Cricket Leigh.
Whitman, who began acting as a child, has a long list of credits including “Independence Day,” “One Fine Day,” “The Duff,” “Hope Floats,” “Good Girls” and the upcoming Hulu streamer “Up Here.”
The “Avatar: The Last Airbender” reunion panel will be held on Saturday, May 20 at 1 p.m. Wristbands will be required to enter the panel room and will be distributed first-come, first-serve.
Comic Con Revolution, an annual event which features comic creators and pop culture stars, will take place at the Ontario Convention Center the weekend of May 20-21. For tickets or more information, visit CCROnt.com.
