LifeHouse Theater will be presenting the classic Broadway musical, “The Sound of Music,” featuring the music and lyrics of Rodgers and Hammerstein.
Debuting on Broadway in 1959 and made more popular through the 1965 Oscar-winning film, “The Sound of Music” is the story of the high-spirited young postulant Maria, who experiences surprising and unique events in her life. When she becomes the governess for the seven motherless von Trapp children, Maria finds true love and marriage with their stern naval officer father. The show includes romance, excitement, danger, a dramatic escape from the Nazis, and many memorable songs.
Performances begin Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. and will continue on weekends through Oct. 23. Performances are Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. (except Opening Night) and 7 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Regular advance ticket prices for each production are $22 or $26 for adults and $11 or $13 for children ages 3-11 (no children under 3 are admitted) and can be purchased over the phone with a Visa or MasterCard by calling (909) 335-3037. Tickets are available online at boxoffice.lifehousetheater.com.
“We are excited to bring this beloved, world famous musical back to the LifeHouse stage,” said LifeHouse President Wayne R. Scott. “The story is so uplifting and we look forward to inspiring audiences here at our theater with this enchanting production.”
“The Sound of Music” stars Hilary Maiberger as Maria and Nolan Livesay as Captain von Trapp. Maiberger was the longest running Belle in Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” tour and performed as Ariel at the Redlands Bowl Performing Arts production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.” Livesay is an accomplished performer and orchestrator, with his work being featured in hit movies such as “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” “The Maze Runner,” and “Star Trek: Discovery” as well as in Avenger’s Campus at Disney’s California Adventure.
The theater is located at 1135 N. Church Street in Redlands, next to the Redlands Christian School. Free parking is available in back of the theater.
For more information, visit www.lifehousetheater.com or call (909) 335-3037.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.