“The Marvelous Wonderettes,” described as a “Hit Jukebox Musical Comedy,” will be presented at Center Stage Theater in Fontana Nov. 12-21.
Featuring songs such as “Lollipop,” “Dream Lover,” “Stupid Cupid,” “Lipstick on Your Collar,” and more, this smash off-Broadway hit takes the audience back to the 1958 Springfield High School prom. That’s where Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy, four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts, sing classic hits from the 1950s.
Then in Act II, the Wonderettes reunite to take the stage and perform at their 10-year reunion. As they sing 1960s tunes like “Heatwave,” “Mr. Sandman,” “You Don’t Own Me,” “It’s My Party,” “Rescue Me,” and more, they provide details about the highs and lows they have experienced in the past decade. In the end, it is apparent that no matter what life throws their way, they will conquer it together.
The theater is located at 8463 Sierra Avenue. For tickets or more information, visit www.centerstagefontana.com or call (909) 429-7469.
