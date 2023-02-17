The Offspring will be performing at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland on Thursday, Feb. 23.
The Offspring, a Southern California rock band which formed in 1984, has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide.
The group is well known for hits such as “Come Out and Play” and “The Kids Aren’t Alright.”
For more information, visit https://www.yaamava.com/entertainment
