"And Then They Came For Me: Remembering the World of Anne Frank" will be performed by Mainstreet Theatre Company at Lewis Family Playhouse.
The play will be presented on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 9 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
This unique theatrical experience combines videotaped interviews with Holocaust survivors Ed Silverberg and Eva Schloss with actors recreating scenes from their lives as young teens during World War II. Both were friends of Anne Frank’s, and they tell their stories of terrible hardship, survival, and hope against all odds.
This production is not just a historic newsreel brought to life on the stage, but also touches on many themes vital to today.
Due to serious subject matter, this production is not suitable for children under 11.
In tandem with the play, Lewis Family Playhouse will be hosting two exhibits in the lobby, "Childhood Left at the Station: A Tribute to the Children of the Kindertransport" on loan from the Los Angeles Holocaust Museum and "Heinz Geiringer Paintings" on loan from Iowa’s Danville Station. Local student art will also be displayed.
Tickets are $18 for general admission and $16 for seniors/youth.
Lewis Family Playhouse is located inside Victoria Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga. For more information, visit www.lewisfamilyplayhouse.com.
