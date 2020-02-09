Arthropolooza: the Ultimate Bugfest will be buzzing into the San Bernardino County Museum on Saturday, Feb. 15 and Sunday, Feb. 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The museum and local partners will present demonstrations and hands-on activities with live insects, insect specimen displays, interactive bee activities, backyard conservation, composting and more with an emphasis on established and endangered arthropod species in our region.
Family activities include a buggy photo booth, bug relay races, live bug encounters, Catch a Bug!, and bug crafts.
The “Dare Box” will test visitors’ sense of touch and bravery to discern concealed insects.
Live arthropod encounters include hissing and cave cockroaches, a desert hairy scorpion, tarantulas, millipedes, and more from the museum’s Exploration Station live animal collection.
Joining the event will be Hidden Valley Nature Center; San Bernardino County Agricultural Weights and Measures; Bee Rooted; Joshua Tree National Park; UC Riverside Department of Entomology; the Wildlands Conservancy; San Bernardino County Environmental Health Mosquito and Vector Control; UCCE Master Gardener; and Inland Empire Resource Conservation District (IERCD).
“California is home to many arthropod species, some that are considered endangered due to environmental pressures like the Delhi Sands flower-loving fly, a nectar feeding fly that can be only be found in small sections of San Bernardino and Riverside counties. Come spend a weekend with our partners and their many legged guests for this popular event!” said Jessika Vazquez, curator of integrated sciences.
The San Bernardino County Museum is at 2024 Orange Tree Lane, at the California Street exit from Interstate 10 in Redlands. The museum is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Arthropolooza is included with general admission: $10 for adults, $8 for military members or seniors, $7 for students, and $5 for children aged 5 to 12. Children under five and Museum Association members are admitted free. Parking is free. For more information, visit www.sbcounty.gov/museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.