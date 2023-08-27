Tickets are on sale for “The Book of Mormon,” winner of nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, at the California Theatre of the Performing Arts.
The limited engagement will take place on Sept. 12 and 13.
Since opening in 2011, “The Book of Mormon” has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history, breaking the Eugene O’Neill Theatre house record more than 50 times. The show has been performed on three continents and has won more than 30 international awards.
The California Theatre is located at 562 West Fourth Street in San Bernardino.
Tickets are available at the box office and at ticketmaster.com. Tickets can also be purchased by visiting californiatheatre.net or by calling (909) 885-8263.
