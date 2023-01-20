Superstar singer-songwriter Ricardo Arjona will be bringing his “Blanco y Negro: Volver Tour” to Toyota Arena in Ontario on Thursday, May 11.
Tickets went on sale on Jan. 19 for Arjona’s tour, which will hit more than 23 cities throughout the United States.
Arjuna, who is from Guatemala, is one of the top-selling Latin American artists of all time, with more than 80 million records sold.
“Blanco y Negro” was considered one of the most successful tours of 2022, and now it is coming to more cities this year, according to Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud and Live, a marketing and media company. More than 1.5 million people attended Arjona’s concerts last year.
For tickets or more information, visit www.toyota-arena.com.
