Popular Christian performer TobyMac will be bringing his Hits Deep Tour to Toyota Arena in Ontario on Feb. 18 and 19, 2022.
The tour will feature TobyMac and Diverse City along with special guests Crowder, Cochren and Co, Cain, and Terrian.
“The heart behind Hits Deep is to bring together artists that not only have hit songs, but songs that hit deep in our hearts,” said TobyMac. “We’re back for another year and this one is going to be special. We’re talking hit, after hit, after hit with some of my favorite artists!”
TobyMac is a multi-platinum, seven-time Grammy winner.
Tickets go on sale Thursday, Sept. 23 at 9 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com, and as in years past the tour will be offering a fan appreciation discount via the code INSIDER. Through Sept. 27, fans can save 20 percent on any tickets purchased by using the code INSIDER when purchasing online. A full list of dates can be found at AwakeningEvents.com.
For more information, visit toyota-arena.com.
