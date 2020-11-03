Many students at David W. Long Elementary School in Fontana have been excellent readers, and as a result they were rewarded with a special Halloween celebration on Oct. 30.
The school partnered with the Fontana Police Department and the school's parent teacher organization to host a "grab and go" Trunk or Treat event.
"Literacy is such a key part of student achievement and continued learning for students, especially with so many kids learning virtually," said Gene Yarrobino, the school's principal.
He said that all of the students who met the first round of the school's Accelerated Reader goal were invited to participate.
"We hope that this provides motivation for the students to continue setting and reaching their goals while increasing their reading and thinking skills," he said.
