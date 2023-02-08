Tower of Power will be performing on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland.
Tower of Power is an American R&B and funk-based band and horn section that has been performing since 1968. The group has had several hits, including “You’re Still a Young Man” and “So Very Hard to Go.”
Other top acts will be coming to Yaamava’ Theater in February, including:
Friday, Feb. 17 — Santana
Thursday, Feb. 23 — The Offspring
For more information about any of these shows, visit https://www.yaamava.com/entertainment.
