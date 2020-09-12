The City of Fontana's next Drive-In Movie Night will be held on Friday, Sept. 18.
"Toy Story 4" will be shown at Fontana Park, 15556 Summit Avenue. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the movie will begin at dusk.
Attendance at this free event is by registration only.
Online registration will open on Monday, Sept. 14 at 8 a.m. Registration must be made at http://ow.ly/qQmx50BnJD2 as spaces are limited.
For more information, call the Special Events Department at (909) 349-6946.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.