Toyota Arena in Ontario is hosting a Fair Foodie Fest during the weekends of April 16-18 and April 23-25.
The in-person event will be held outside the arena in Lot F and offers a chance for participants to walk up and order "all of your favorite fair time foods," according to the arena's website.
There will also be carnival rides, carnival games, and a farmer's market.
Admission is free with an advance ticket that can be obtained by visiting www.fairfoodiefest.com.
Every ticket includes a free powdered sugar mini funnel cake (limit one per person) before 6 p.m.
Once inside, food that will be available for purchase includes giant turkey legs, deep fried cookie dough, funnel cake cheeseburgers, maple bacon funnel cakes, Kristy Kreme donut cheeseburgers, deep fried Oreos, cotton candy, Hawaiian chicken teriyaki pineapple bowls, Mexican curly fries with jalapenos, and colossal onion rings.
There will also be a BBQ Zone featuring ribs, chicken, and pulled pork sandwiches.
When purchasing the food, only credit cards will be accepted and no cash. Attendees are asked to wear a mask when ordering and whenever able.
Times are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and noon to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
This is one of the first major events to be held at the arena since the coronavirus outbreak caused a shutdown last year.
Toyota Arena is located at 4000 East Ontario Center Parkway. For more information about the arena, visit www.toyota-arena.com.
