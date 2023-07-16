Train, a Grammy Award-winning pop rock band, will be performing at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland on Monday, July 17.
Train has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide and is known for hits such as “Hey, Soul Sister” and “Calling All Angels.”
Additional shows at Yaamava’ Theater this month include:
Thursday, July 20 — Enrique Iglesias
Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30 — Sebastian Maniscalco
For more information about any of these events, visit https://www.yaamava.com/yaamava-theater
